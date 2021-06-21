Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 123,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.