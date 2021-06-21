Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 79,085 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,085 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $228,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.96. 56,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

