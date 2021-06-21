Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 98,218 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.30% of Sysco worth $120,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $76.67. 51,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -152.58, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.