Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $156,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.00. 30,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,660. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.19 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.