Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.
PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.
Shares of PSA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.38. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,737. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 45.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
