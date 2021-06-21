Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of PSA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.38. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,737. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 45.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

