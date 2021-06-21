Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Puma stock opened at $112.74 on Monday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

