PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Lifted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $101.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

