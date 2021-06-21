Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

