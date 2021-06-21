Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

National Health Investors stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

