Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

