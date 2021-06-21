Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.