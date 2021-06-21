QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.