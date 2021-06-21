Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Tops $597.35 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00018956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $597.35 million and $266.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,500,828 coins and its circulating supply is 98,467,025 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.