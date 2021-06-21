Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.51 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Quant has a market cap of $777.06 million and $13.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $64.36 or 0.00195865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00618807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

