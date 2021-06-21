Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 71,955 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Party City Holdco worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $990.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

