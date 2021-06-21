Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.79. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

