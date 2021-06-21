Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 867,581 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 98.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867,581 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.