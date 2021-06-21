Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 93,730 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,730 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $5,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

