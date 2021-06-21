Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DoorDash by 100.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH opened at $168.00 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

