Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $761,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

