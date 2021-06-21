Rainicorn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104,932.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $104,932.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00121428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,853.42 or 0.99849547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

