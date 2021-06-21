Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Rapid7 posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

