Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $8,211.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

