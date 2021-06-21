Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Raymond James worth $181,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $124.06 on Monday. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.