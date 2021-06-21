Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE RC opened at $15.89 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

