REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $595,564.39 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One REAL coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $595,564.39 and approximately $266.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00746476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00043988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00083155 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

