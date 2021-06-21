Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,453,783.89.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

TSE REAL opened at C$17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.64. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

