Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

