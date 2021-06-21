Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

6/16/2021 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Wizz Air had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,969 ($64.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

