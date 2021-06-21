Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,997.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 655,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 644,299 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Regions Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,285,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,262,000 after acquiring an additional 220,353 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

