renBTC Price Hits $31,769.82 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $31,769.82 or 1.00440655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $338.68 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,660 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

