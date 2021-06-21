Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $244,251.35 and approximately $16,220.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.00700830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00081320 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

