Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 5.8%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 8,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 883,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

