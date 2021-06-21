Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,232 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,448,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $154.89. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

