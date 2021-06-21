Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.09. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

