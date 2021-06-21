Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 367,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

