Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.34. 19,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

