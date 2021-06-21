Restaurant Brands International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.