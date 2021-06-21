Reviewing Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

81.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Curative Biotechnology and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Progyny has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 32.68%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, indicating that its stock price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 16.55 $46.46 million $0.18 358.17

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Progyny beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.