Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.13

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $1.34 million and $15.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00683165 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 196.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

