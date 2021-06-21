Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 4,427 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.79.

