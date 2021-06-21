Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of NN worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NN by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $6.85 on Monday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. Research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

