Rhumbline Advisers Has $511,000 Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Intrepid Potash worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $380.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

