Rhumbline Advisers Invests $483,000 in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.