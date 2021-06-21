Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Digimarc worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Digimarc by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.21 on Monday. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $527.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

