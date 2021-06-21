Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

