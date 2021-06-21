Rise Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 60.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004683 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039317 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,014,203 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

