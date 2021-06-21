Rivetz (RVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $239,717.51 and $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00750896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

