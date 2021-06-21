RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

