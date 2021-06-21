Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 510 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $110.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $114.08.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

